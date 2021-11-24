Jat Reservation Issue Returns to Haunt BJP in West UP Ahead of Polls as 'Cheated' Community Says Rights Denied

The issue of Jat reservation may once again heat up in Western Uttar Pradesh amidst the ongoing farmers’ protest. A meeting of two zones was held by the Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti in Meerut on Tuesday, which has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill the promise of Jat reservation. National president of the Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti, Yashpal Malik, said they will start a public campaign for reservation from December 1 in UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Several districts of West UP are dominated by the Jat population. After the announcement of the repeal of agricultural laws, the Jats have now started eyeing reservation.

Malik said: “Along with 125 assembly seats in western Uttar Pradesh, 15 in Uttarakhand and more than 100 seats in Punjab are dominated by Jats. There are assembly elections in these three states next year and Jats play a vital role. The votes of Jats will go to the party which gives them reservation. The Centre had promised Jat reservation just before the 2017 assembly elections. Even before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, promises were made to the Jat community.”

He added: “Jats are feeling cheated. With their vote, the BJP formed the government at the Centre and then in Uttar Pradesh. But Jats were not given their rights. The samiti has been demanding for a long time that Jats be included in the OBC category at the central level. Talks were also held with the representatives of the government from time to time, but the decision has not been taken yet.”

The district chief of Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, Dharampal Balian, said for the last 15 years, the samiti has been raising the demand for reservation prominently and now the time has come that the Jat community will have to unite and raise their voice for this demand.

