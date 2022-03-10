Jaunpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Jaunpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 25 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Mohd. Arshad Khan (SP), Girish Chandra Yadav (BJP), Nadeem Javed (INC), Saleem Khan (BSP), Anjoo (VIP), Abhayraj (AIMIM), Ashish Kumar (RVVP), Ishwar Dayal Singh Seth (BSAD), Chandramani Pandey (RSP), Dinesh Singh(Rinku Bhaiya) (JDL), Pravin (SUCOIC), Brijesh (BRDCP), Meethaee Lal (PPOID), Yashwant Kumar Gupta (GPPA), Ram Kesh Yadav (BJMP), Vikas Kumar Pandey (AJPI), Dr Vinod Kumar Singh Vats (AAP), Er.Vivek Maurya (JAP), Shashi Dubey (SHS), Sunil Kumar Upadhyay (RJGP), Akhilesh Kumar Singh (IND), Aman Khan (IND), Radha Krishna (IND), Vijay Kumar Upadhyay (IND), Vishal (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.28%, which is 0.52% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Girish Chandra Yadav of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.366 Jaunpur (जौनपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Jaunpur is part of Jaunpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.43% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.55%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,15,117 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,20,583 were male and 1,94,517 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jaunpur in 2019 was: 882 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,79,172 eligible electors, of which 2,09,049 were male,1,81,527 female and 17 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,63,742 eligible electors, of which 1,99,286 were male, 1,64,441 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jaunpur in 2017 was 95. In 2012, there were 58 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Girish Chandra Yadav of BJP won in this seat defeating Nadeem Javed of INC by a margin of 12,284 which was 5.45% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.04% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Nadeem Javed of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Tejbahadur Maurya ‘Pappu’ of BSP by a margin of 1,239 votes which was 0.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 25.46% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 366 Jaunpur Assembly segment of the 73. Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency. Shyam Singh Yadav of BSP won the Jaunpur Parliament seat defeating Krishna Pratap Singh K.P. of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jaunpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 25 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.28%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.76%, while it was 55.16% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jaunpur went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.366 Jaunpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 407. In 2012, there were 363 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.366 Jaunpur comprises of the following areas of Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 5 Khetasarai, 6 Lapari and Khetasarai Nagar Panchayat of 1 Shahganj Tehsil; KC 3 City and Jaunpur NPP of 4 Jaunpur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Jaunpur constituency, which are: Phoolpur Pawai, Shahganj, Badlapur, Malhani, Zafrabad, Didarganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Jaunpur is approximately 355 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jaunpur is: 25°53’38.4"N 82°41’05.3"E.

