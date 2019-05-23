English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaunpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jaunpur (जौनपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jaunpur (जौनपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
73. Jaunpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%. The estimated literacy level of Jaunpur is 72.05%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1774986 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Krishna Pratap of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,46,310 votes which was 14.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.46% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 21 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Dhananjay Singh of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 80,351 votes which was 10.52% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 39.61% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.48% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.97% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jaunpur was: Krishna Pratap (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,02,938 men, 8,45,831 women and 73 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jaunpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jaunpur is: 25.7472 82.689
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जौनपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); জোনপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); जौनपूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); જોનપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஜாவுன்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); జౌన్ పూర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಜೌನ್ಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ജ്വൗൻപൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Dhananjay Singh of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 80,351 votes which was 10.52% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 39.61% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
Jaunpur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
MAP
--
--
Ajay Kumar Sharma
BSP
--
--
Shyam Singh Yadav
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Madhvendra Pushkar Singh
HUSP
--
--
Anil
SUCI
--
--
Com. Ashok Kumar Kharwar
RUC
--
--
Motiuddin
VPI
--
--
Navin
SBSP
--
--
Kumar Brijesh
INC
--
--
Deo Vrat Mishra
IND
--
--
Pradeep Kumar Pandey
NJP
--
--
Vishok Kumar Vishwakarma
ANJP
--
--
Vinod Kumar
PMSP
--
--
Rukmani Devi
RSJP
--
--
Rajesh Kumar
HND
--
--
Sheshmani Maurya
BPHP
--
--
Shyam Lal
IND
--
--
Ashok Kumar
PSP(L)
--
--
Sangeeta Devi
RJGP
--
--
Sunil Kumar
BJP
--
--
Krishna Pratap Singh K.P.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.48% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.97% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jaunpur was: Krishna Pratap (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,02,938 men, 8,45,831 women and 73 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jaunpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jaunpur is: 25.7472 82.689
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जौनपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); জোনপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); जौनपूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); જોનપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஜாவுன்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); జౌన్ పూర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಜೌನ್ಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ജ്വൗൻപൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results