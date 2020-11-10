Jaura Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Jaura Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Jaura is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Jaura was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 15 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Jaura seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Jaura constituency: Dheer Singh Atal (Adarsh Nyay Rakshak Party), M P Singh (Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)), Subedar Singh Rajoudha (Bharatiya Janata Party), Arjun Singh Sikarwar (Bharatiya Majdoor Janta Party), Soneram Kushwah (Bahujan Samaj Party), Pankaj Upadhyay (Indian National Congress), Avdesh Kumar (Independent), Dharmendra Singh Solanki (Independent), Munbabar Khan (Independent), Munshilal (Independent), Rajni Shakya (Independent), Rajveer Dhakar (Independent), Rameshwar Shaky (Ramesh) (Independent), Vinay Bhaiya (Independent), Sanjay (Independent)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.