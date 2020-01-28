Javadekar Presents Report Card of Work Done by Modi Govt for People of Delhi

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday presented a report card of the development work done by the Union government for the people of Delhi.

At a press conference here, Javadekar, who is in-charge for the Delhi assembly elections, also accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of hindering the development of the national capital.

The Union environment minister said that the Centre conferred ownership rights to more than 40 lakh people living in 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi and also framed a scheme for their development.

"Under the 'Jaha Jhuggi Wahi Makan' scheme, two room-set houses are being allotted. The central government has also waived conversion charge of Rs 10 lakh for shopkeepers and done away with the threat of their establishments getting sealed," he said.

Javadekar said the Narendra Modi government has "expanded the Delhi Metro rail network by 116 kilometers" and "60 lakh persons use the metro every day".

"This is the fourth largest transport system in the world, but the Kejriwal government has delayed the Metro PhaseIV by three years resulting in increase in the cost of construction," he said.

Javadekar said that the AAP government created "seven hindrances" in the development of Delhi.

The Kejriwal government did not give permission for the Dwarka Expressway for two years, he said.

"Kejriwal also supported the tukde tukde gang (a term used by the BJP to attack groups it accuses of working to promote violent leftists and separatism) and did not grant permission to prosecute them. Had Kejriwal allowed them to be prosecuted, the protest at Shaheen Bagh may not have taken place," he said.

Thousands of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the pan-India National Register of Citizens.

"The roads constructed by PWD and DSIIDC are broken and generate dust which contributes to the city's high-pollution level," he said.

"Kejriwal did not allow implementation of central government's Aayushman Bharat scheme and deprived Delhiites of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh," Javadekar alleged.

The ruling AAP did not implement the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and as a result, poor people did not get houses while the Modi government has allotted houses to one crore people in the country, he further alleged.

