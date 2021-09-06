Javed Akhtar's Statement Wrong But He's at the Forefront Against Fundamentalism, Says Saamana, Draws BJP's Ire

Javed Akhtar’s statement comparing Taliban and RSS mindsets is wrong, said Saamana in its editorial on Monday, supporting the lyricist over his voice against fundamentalism. But the ‘mild’ editorial has drawn the ire of the once-ally-now-foe BJP. “Why are you going around in circles when you admit that he gave a wrong statement?" asked BJP MLA Ram Kadam.

“Those who think this way need introspection," Saamana said, adding that Akhtar had been instrumental in raising their voice against fundamentalists. “But we won’t accept his comparison between Taliban and Sangh," it said.

The BJP was quick to slam the editorial. “It has been 24 hours since we complained, but he (Javed Akhtar) hasn’t yet been arrested. Why? Who has stopped you from taking action? Will you do ‘raada’ outside his house now?," Ram Kadam tweeted within hours after Saamana editorial.

“There would be differences with respect to Sangh…yet…" is the title of the Saamana editorial.

“Most of the population of the country is secular. Apart from being civilized it also treats each other with respect. That’s why Taliban thoughts cannot attract them. This is what Javed Akhtar has said, and he is right. Hindutvavadi thought has been ancient in Hindustan. That is because Ramayan Mahabharat is the base of hindutva. Many invaders attacked Hindu culture. There were conversions during British rule. The Hindu society kept fighting against all of them but it did not become Taliban. It did not lose its patience do its temples were desecrated and it was forced to do conversions. The community kept falling prey to its patience," the editorial said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here