English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jawans Don't Get 'Martyr Status', Anil Ambani Gets 30,000 Crore in Modi's New India: Rahul
The Congress led by Gandhi has been accusing the Modi government of helping the industrialist make a profit of Rs 30,000 crore by helping him get an offset contract under the Rafale fighter jet deal.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said 40 jawans killed in the Pulwama attack are denied the status of martyrs but the PM "gifts" Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani for him to "live happily ever after".
The Congress led by Gandhi has been accusing the Modi government of helping the industrialist make a profit of Rs 30,000 crore by helping him get an offset contract under the Rafale fighter jet deal. The government as well as Ambani have denied all allegations.
"The brave are martyred. Their families struggle. 40 Jawans give their lives but are denied the status of 'Shaheed'. While this man has never given & only taken. He's gifted 30,000 Cr of their money & will live happily ever after. Welcome to Modi's NEW INDIA," Gandhi tweeted.
He tagged a media report on the Supreme Court holding Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Communication (RCom), guilty of contempt of court.
His remarks come a week after 40 CRPF jawans died when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist blew up his explosives-laden vehicle near the paramilitary force's convoy in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district.
The Congress led by Gandhi has been accusing the Modi government of helping the industrialist make a profit of Rs 30,000 crore by helping him get an offset contract under the Rafale fighter jet deal. The government as well as Ambani have denied all allegations.
"The brave are martyred. Their families struggle. 40 Jawans give their lives but are denied the status of 'Shaheed'. While this man has never given & only taken. He's gifted 30,000 Cr of their money & will live happily ever after. Welcome to Modi's NEW INDIA," Gandhi tweeted.
The brave are martyred. Their families struggle.40 Jawans give their lives but are denied the status of “Shaheed”. While this man has never given & only taken. He’s gifted 30,000Cr of their money & will live happily ever after. Welcome to Modi’s NEW INDIA.https://t.co/VjiJvSzN2h— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 21, 2019
He tagged a media report on the Supreme Court holding Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Communication (RCom), guilty of contempt of court.
His remarks come a week after 40 CRPF jawans died when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist blew up his explosives-laden vehicle near the paramilitary force's convoy in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man Kills Woman in Chennai After Spat Over Chicken Biryani
- Gully Boy Faces Major Drop As It Inches Closer to Rs 100 Cr Mark, Uri on 'Miraculous Run'
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Which is The Ultimate Flagship Phone?
- YouTube Has Heard The Advertisers Message, And is Now Cracking Down on Pedophiles
- Shiny Crumb, Horselings: Physicist's Brain Freeze Moment Has Twitter Recalling Its Own Word Salads
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results