English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jawans Killed in Action Will Get 'Martyr' Status if Congress Voted to Power, Says Rahul Gandhi
After the terror assault in Pulwama, the Congress president had tweeted, 'The brave are martyred. Their families struggle. 40 Jawans give their lives but are denied the status of Shaheed.'
Congress President Rahul Gandhi interacts with students on 'Shiksha Dasha aur Disha' at JLN Stadium, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said paramilitary personnel who are killed in the line of duty will be accorded with 'martyr' status if his party comes to power.
He said this in response to a question on 'martyr' status to the jawans during an interaction session with university students at the JLN Stadium here.
"I agree with you. Paramilitary jawans don't get 'martyr' status. They should get it, and if we come to power, they will be accorded that status," Gandhi said.
His comment comes days after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.
"If you see, I am much in contact with paramilitary forces, because of security provided by them to me (during events). These jawans, whether from the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, or CISF, they suffer more casualty, but they get less infrastructure support, which is not good," Gandhi said.
After the terror assault in Pulwama, the Congress president had tweeted, "The brave are martyred. Their families struggle. 40 Jawans give their lives but are denied the status of 'Shaheed'."
He said this in response to a question on 'martyr' status to the jawans during an interaction session with university students at the JLN Stadium here.
"I agree with you. Paramilitary jawans don't get 'martyr' status. They should get it, and if we come to power, they will be accorded that status," Gandhi said.
His comment comes days after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.
"If you see, I am much in contact with paramilitary forces, because of security provided by them to me (during events). These jawans, whether from the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, or CISF, they suffer more casualty, but they get less infrastructure support, which is not good," Gandhi said.
After the terror assault in Pulwama, the Congress president had tweeted, "The brave are martyred. Their families struggle. 40 Jawans give their lives but are denied the status of 'Shaheed'."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Regional and Independent Cinema Depicting LGBTQ-themed Narratives Beyond General Norms
- Salman Khan on Launching Star Kids: I Launch Deserving Candidates, Not Anybody
- Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reunite for a Love Story, 19 Years After 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'
- Hyundai Elite i20 Test Drive at Dealership Goes Horribly Wrong – Watch Video
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0: Zombie Mode, Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results