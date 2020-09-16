Jaya Prada Backs Ravi Kishan, Says Jaya Bachchan 'Doing Politics' over Issue of Drug Addiction in Film Industry

BJP leader and actor Jaya Prada came out in support of Bhojpuri actor and MP Ravi Kishan's remarks about the issue of drug addiction, and criticised Rajya Sabha Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan for "doing politics over the issue".

In an emotive speech in the Upper House on Tuesday, Bachchan said that the reputation of the Indian film industry was being marred because of a few people. Her comments came a day after Kishan took up the issue of drug addiction in the Lok Sabha.

"I completely support Ravi Kishan ji's remarks about saving youth from the problem of drug trafficking/addiction. We need to raise our voice against the use of drugs & we need to save our youth. I think Jaya Bachchan ji is doing politics over the issue," Jaya Prada said.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had criticised her speech on Twitter.

Bachchan, in her speech that drew praise from many in Bollywood, derided the "few" in the film industry who were involved in drug trafficking and addiction, saying, "They are biting the hand that feeds them."

She also said that Kishan's attempt to raise the issue in Parliament was a "tactic" to divert attention from pressing issues like unemployment and a crumbling economy. She also urged the government to support the entertainment industry.

“I think the government must stand by the entertainment industry because it always comes forward to help the government in whatever good work it takes up,” Jaya Bachchan said.

Actors Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu and Hema Malini came out in support of Jaya Bachchan's defense of Bollywood.