Jaya Prada Challenges Election of Azam Khan From UP's Rampur
In the petition, it has been alleged that at the time of the election Khan was chancellor of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, which is a post of profit.
File photos of Azam Khan and Jaya Prada
Allahabad: Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada Friday filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court challenging the election of Azam Khan, who won the Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur seat.
In the petition, it has been alleged that at the time of the election Khan was chancellor of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, which is a post of profit.
The second allegation in the petition is that during the election process, Khan made religious appeals to garner votes, which amounts to bad practice.
The petition was presented in the registry of the court and will be placed before the Chief Justice for the nomination of a bench to hear the case.
At the time of filing of the petition, Jaya Prada along with Amar Singh was present before the registry of the court.
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | NSIL Incorporated To Tap Benefits Of ISRO: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Sri Lanka: In-form Rohit Chases Tendulkar's Record of Most Runs in World Cup
- Fifty Customers Leave Restaurant Without Paying for Their Meal Following a False Fire Alarm
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Boston after Smoke Detected Onboard, Battery Pack Being Blamed
- PM Modi Terms Union Budget 2019 ‘Green Budget’ as Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Benefits on EVs
- WhatsApp Fake Messages Asking Users to Pay Money if They Want to Continue Using the App
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s