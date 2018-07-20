GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jayadev Galla — the Amaron Batteries Owner Powering TDP's No-Confidence Motion

Jayadev Galla is among the emerging group of industrialist-politicians in Andhra Pradesh, foreign-educated millionaires who run big industrial groups and have entered electoral politics. They are in their late 40s or early 50s.

News18.com

Updated:July 20, 2018, 12:06 PM IST
Jayadev Galla is among the emerging group of industrialist-politicians in Andhra Pradesh.
New Delhi: As the Narendra Modi government braced itself for the vote on the no-confidence motion on Friday, it was Telugu Desam Party’s Jayadev Galla who moved the motion.

Though not many in Delhi may have heard of the Guntur MP, he is a millionaire 60 times over and a successful politician with foreign education to boot. TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu wanted 52-year-old Jayadev to open the debate in Lok Sabha, though another MP Kesineni Srinivas originally moved the motion.

The TDP has just 13 minutes allotted to take part in the debate. This shows how much Naidu trusts Galla and not just because he is extremely articulate. This indicated he may be nurtured to take on a larger role.

He is among the emerging group of industrialist-politicians in Andhra Pradesh, foreign-educated millionaires who run big industrial groups and have entered electoral politics. They are in their late 40s or early 50s.

Jayadev is boss of Amara Raja group of companies, set up by his NRI father who returned to India from the US three decades ago. The “Amaron” battery is the flagship product of this group which is diversified into several other fronts. In the 2014 elections, Jayadev declared personal assets worth Rs. 683 crores.

He is from Chittoor and is married to Padmavathi, daughter of Telugu film star Krishna. His wife, thus, brings with her economic and political clout that her maternal family has at their command. His leader, Chandrababu Naidu, is also from Chittoor, barely 50 km from where Jayadev was born.

Jayadev’s father, Ramachandra Naidu, studied in the US and worked there for over two decades, before returning to Chittoor and starting the Amara Raj group of companies. The group’s turnover is currently around Rs 6,000 crore. Jayadev gets his business acumen from his father.

After he entered the family business, Jayadev made Amaron battery the second most popular brand in India and in some countries in east Asia.

