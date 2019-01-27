English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jayalalithaa May Have Passed Away Two Years Ago, But Her Bank Accounts Are Still Alive
Rental income from commercial and residential assets, including the Kodanad estate, are being deposited into the former Tamil Nadu CM's bank accounts every month.
File photo for late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa
Chennai: Over two years have passed since the death of former Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, but her bank accounts and issues related to unpaid income tax continued to trouble the I-T department.
Two days after the income tax department declared that Jayalalithaa, for about 10 years preceding her death, had been living in a house that was attached by the department for non-payment of dues worth Rs 16.74 crore.
The I-T department told the Madras High Court the former AIADMK chief’s Poes Garden residence Veda Nilayam had been attached since 2007.
Three other properties — two in Chennai and one in Hyderabad — belonging to her were also under attachment.
“We have information about rental income from commercial and residential assets, including the Kodanad estate, being deposited into her bank accounts every month,” a senior I-T official was quoted as saying by The Times of India.
According to the report, the tax arrears and liability arising out of the income from these assets are increasing since her death on December 5, 2016, as no one has come forward to take responsibility to clear the arrears and file tax returns.
“According to the Income Tax Act, after attaching four of her properties, we told the sub-registrars concerned not to deal with any of these assets. And unless her income tax arrears are cleared, the assets cannot be sold or leased out,” the official was quoted as saying.
The senior I-T official said, “We, apart from informing the sub-registrars, sent several reminders to the former chief minister calling upon her to pay the arrears. But she did not take any step either to clear the arrears or release her assets from attachment. The bundles of papers in her file is mind-boggling. There are details about reminders, summons and they had gone forward and backward, but no action was taken to clear the arrears and release the assets”.
During a hearing on a petition filed to stop the conversion of the residence into a memorial, P Srinivas, senior standing counsel for the department, made the revelations about Jayalalithaa’s properties.
The I-T department furnished the information in a counter-affidavit filed before the division bench of justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumanth.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Two days after the income tax department declared that Jayalalithaa, for about 10 years preceding her death, had been living in a house that was attached by the department for non-payment of dues worth Rs 16.74 crore.
The I-T department told the Madras High Court the former AIADMK chief’s Poes Garden residence Veda Nilayam had been attached since 2007.
Three other properties — two in Chennai and one in Hyderabad — belonging to her were also under attachment.
“We have information about rental income from commercial and residential assets, including the Kodanad estate, being deposited into her bank accounts every month,” a senior I-T official was quoted as saying by The Times of India.
According to the report, the tax arrears and liability arising out of the income from these assets are increasing since her death on December 5, 2016, as no one has come forward to take responsibility to clear the arrears and file tax returns.
“According to the Income Tax Act, after attaching four of her properties, we told the sub-registrars concerned not to deal with any of these assets. And unless her income tax arrears are cleared, the assets cannot be sold or leased out,” the official was quoted as saying.
The senior I-T official said, “We, apart from informing the sub-registrars, sent several reminders to the former chief minister calling upon her to pay the arrears. But she did not take any step either to clear the arrears or release her assets from attachment. The bundles of papers in her file is mind-boggling. There are details about reminders, summons and they had gone forward and backward, but no action was taken to clear the arrears and release the assets”.
During a hearing on a petition filed to stop the conversion of the residence into a memorial, P Srinivas, senior standing counsel for the department, made the revelations about Jayalalithaa’s properties.
The I-T department furnished the information in a counter-affidavit filed before the division bench of justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumanth.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranji Semis: Pujara Rides Luck with Unbeaten Ton as Saurashtra Eye Final
- After 'Vivah', Shahid & I Should Have Done More Films Together But It Didn't Happen: Amrita Rao
- Friendly Fraud is How Facebook Categorized Conning Children And Their Parents With Sneaky Game Purchases
- Yeelight Smart Lights Review: Control The Home Lighting From Your Phone, With What is a Solid Alternative to Philips Hue Goodness
- Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Hoist Tricolour in Traditional Outfits on Republic Day
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results