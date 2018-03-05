Jayalalithaa No More, Karunanidhi Ill, I Will Fill Vacuum in Tamil Politics: Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is yet to announce his political party, sounded the poll bugle in Tamil Nadu and said that he is here to fill the political vacuum in Tamil politics that was created with the demise of Jayalalithaa.Addressing a massive gathering at a private medical college in Chennai, Rajinikanth said, “Jayalalithaa is no more and Karunanidhi is ill. Tamil Nadu needs a leader. I will come and fill that vacuum. God is on my side.”Rajinikanth even warned the political parties of the state and said, “I don't expect you to roll out the red carpet for me, but don't create hurdles for me.”Amid his next keenly awaited move in politics, Rajinikanth was received by fans and supporters and accompanied by some prominent faces from Kollywood. The actor unveiled the statue at the premises of ACS Medical College and Hospital in Chennai."I know the political journey is not easy. It is a journey through struggles and hurdles but I can give governance which they (MGR) gave to common people and I trust I can do that too," the superstar said, in his ode to M G Ramachandran."Nobody can match MGR even in 1,000 years and that includes me," he said referring to criticism, especially from the ruling AIADMK, that not all can emulate Ramachandran's success in politics.He added, "The present government and politicians are asking why are actors leaving their makeup and coming to take over their jobs as politicians. I am 67 years now, since you are not doing your duty I am stepping in."Actors Prabhu, son of late thespian Sivaji Ganesan, and Vijayakumar were amongst those from the film industry present on the occasion.This is Rajinikanth's first major public engagement since he revealed his political intentions on December 31, 2017.The veteran actor had then announced that he will join politics, and field candidates in all 234 Assembly segments in the next general elections.The road leading to the function venue was dotted with banners and posters hailing and welcoming the actor. Rajinikanth gave away awards to some students on the occasion.indiaivideosmoviesivideosindiaivideos