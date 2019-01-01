LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
TN Law Minister Wants Case Detailing ‘Foul Play’ in Jayalalithaa’s Death

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and a Commission of Inquiry was constituted the next year by the ruling AIADMK government following allegations and suspicions surrounding her death.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:January 1, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
Chennai: Alleging foul play in the death of J Jayalalithaa, Tamil Nadu law minister CV Shanmugam on Monday said the AIADMK matriarch and then CM would have been alive had she been given “proper care” during her hospitalisation in 2016. The minister also alleged that a plan to fly Jayalalithaa abroad for treatment was sabotaged.

“Who decided against an angiogram on Jayalalithaa? A case of foul play should be registered. The mystery surrounding her death necessitates a case and an investigation on the people concerned,” Shanmugam said.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and a Commission of Inquiry was constituted the next year by the ruling AIADMK government following allegations and suspicions surrounding her death.

The law minister's statement came as the counsel for the Justice Arumughaswany Commission of Inquiry submitted that there is sufficient circumstantial evidence on collusion between Apollo Hospitals and VK Sasikala in matters concerning the treatment administered to Jayalalithaa.

Apollo Hospitals strongly objected to the standing counsel’s claims through a press statement. The counsel submitted that the failure to perform an angiogram in time on Jayalalithaa led to deterioration of her health, suggesting collusion.

The probe panel was set up in September 2017 and since then more than 100 people have deposed before it.

The commission has now summoned Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to depose before it on January 7 and 8, respectively.




