English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TN Law Minister Wants Case Detailing ‘Foul Play’ in Jayalalithaa’s Death
Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and a Commission of Inquiry was constituted the next year by the ruling AIADMK government following allegations and suspicions surrounding her death.
Chennai: Alleging foul play in the death of J Jayalalithaa, Tamil Nadu law minister CV Shanmugam on Monday said the AIADMK matriarch and then CM would have been alive had she been given “proper care” during her hospitalisation in 2016. The minister also alleged that a plan to fly Jayalalithaa abroad for treatment was sabotaged.
“Who decided against an angiogram on Jayalalithaa? A case of foul play should be registered. The mystery surrounding her death necessitates a case and an investigation on the people concerned,” Shanmugam said.
Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and a Commission of Inquiry was constituted the next year by the ruling AIADMK government following allegations and suspicions surrounding her death.
The law minister's statement came as the counsel for the Justice Arumughaswany Commission of Inquiry submitted that there is sufficient circumstantial evidence on collusion between Apollo Hospitals and VK Sasikala in matters concerning the treatment administered to Jayalalithaa.
Apollo Hospitals strongly objected to the standing counsel’s claims through a press statement. The counsel submitted that the failure to perform an angiogram in time on Jayalalithaa led to deterioration of her health, suggesting collusion.
The probe panel was set up in September 2017 and since then more than 100 people have deposed before it.
The commission has now summoned Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to depose before it on January 7 and 8, respectively.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
“Who decided against an angiogram on Jayalalithaa? A case of foul play should be registered. The mystery surrounding her death necessitates a case and an investigation on the people concerned,” Shanmugam said.
Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and a Commission of Inquiry was constituted the next year by the ruling AIADMK government following allegations and suspicions surrounding her death.
The law minister's statement came as the counsel for the Justice Arumughaswany Commission of Inquiry submitted that there is sufficient circumstantial evidence on collusion between Apollo Hospitals and VK Sasikala in matters concerning the treatment administered to Jayalalithaa.
Apollo Hospitals strongly objected to the standing counsel’s claims through a press statement. The counsel submitted that the failure to perform an angiogram in time on Jayalalithaa led to deterioration of her health, suggesting collusion.
The probe panel was set up in September 2017 and since then more than 100 people have deposed before it.
The commission has now summoned Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to depose before it on January 7 and 8, respectively.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results