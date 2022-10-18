Jayalalithaa Death: Panel Holds Sasikala 'Guilty', Advises Probe Against Her, Ex-Health Minister

The Arumugasamy Commission, in its 608-page report on late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death, said that the only conclusion the panel can reach is that VK Sasikala is guilty.

Based on its findings, the commission found Jayalalithaa’s close aide Sasikala, Dr Sivakumar (Jayalalithaa’s personal physician and relative of Sasikala), former health secretary Radhakrishnan and former health minister C Vijayabaskar to be guilty and requested an investigation.

the report, which went into aspects such as the late chief minister’s hospitalisation on 22 September 2016 and the treatment provided to her, was discussed in detail at the Cabinet meeting in August, two days after Justice A Arumughaswamy submitted it to Chief Minister MK Stalin. The commission’s report was tabled before the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday.

Jayalalithaa died on 5 December 2016. The Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, constituted by the previous AIADMK government, commenced it’s hearing on 22 November 2017. The panel head is a retired judge of the Madras High Court.

