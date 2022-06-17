Jayalalithaa’s Man Friday Panneerselvam Faces Existential Crisis. Will He Evade Shadows & Reach His '2017 Glory' Days?

At a press conference in Chennai on Thursday, AIADMK Coordinator and Jayalalithaa’s Man Friday, O Paneerselvam, faced a tough question from a correspondent: “Are you being forced to give up your position?”

Paneerselvam paused, because the question fell dangerously close to the crux of the problem and an illuminating answer could just throw light on the leadership crisis gripping Jayalalithaa’s party over the last week: “The cadre of this party won’t allow that,” Paneerselvam said tersely.

Paneerselvam has been facing an increasing challenge to his position as AIADMK’s coordinator. At a recent district secretaries meeting, a few members said it would be better if the party reins were held by one leader, as opposed to the Palaniswami-Paneerselvam combine overseeing party affairs now.

A call for a single leadership spells immediate trouble for Panneerselvam. Ever since his failed Dharmayudh in February 2017 to capture the party, Panneerselvam has been a receding shadow. Palaniswami, on the other hand, had gone from strength to strength, from handling electoral talks to managing key ministries and holding office as Chief Minister till the end of the AIADMK rule in May last year.

Panneerselvam managed to get an MP seat for son OP Ravindranath and held sway in home district of Theni, while Palaniswami consolidated power across the western districts in Tamil Nadu.

In a significantly weakened position, Panneerselvam faces the current test now with the call for a unified leadership.

It is also significant that there were fewer than before loyalists on the side of Panneerselvam at the press conference today, significant among them was MLA Manoj Pandian. However, leaders such as V Maithreyan and S Semmalai have been watching from the sidelines as Panneerselvam battles the crisis alone.

While it’s true that his supporters have been hoarsely raising slogans outside his Chennai residence and during his appearance at party headquarters, but there’s no denying that his political equity has eroded significantly from his glory days of February 2017.

The possibility of VK Sasikala lending support to the embattled Panneerselvam (they belong to subcastes under the Mukkulathor community) exists, but that is still only a possibility.

With the BJP watching from the sidelines — the state leadership of the BJP had called Panneeselvam’s crisis an intra-party one — it appears as though Panneerselvam has few aces up his sleeve. He, for sure, does have one though: the cadre of AIADMK. But, the question is: will they rise for Panneerselvam?

