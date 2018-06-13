Jayanagar Election Result LIVE Updates: Congress Sowmya Reddy Wins Over 2,500 Votes

Event Highlights
Stay Tuned for Live Updates
Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy has won the Jayanagar assembly elections by defeating B N Prahlad of the BJP. Fifty-five per cent polling was recorded in the Jayanagar Assembly constituency on June 11. The assembly elections were held across the state on May 12, but poll in Jayanagar was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat.
Congress leads in Bengaluru Assembly seat vote count | Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy was leading in south Bengaluru's Jayanagar Assembly constituency contest after 11 rounds of vote count on Wednesday over BJP nominee B.N. Prahlad, said an election official. "At the end of 11th round of the total 16 rounds of counting, Sowmya was ahead with 43,476 votes over Prahlad, who received 30,746 votes," the official told IANS. Sowmya was leading by a margin of 12,730 votes.
Jayanagar Election Results Counting Update | Congress's Soumya Reddy is leading by 14,000 votes after Round 14 against Bharatiya Janata Party's BN Prahlad in Jayanagar assembly constituency. With the withdrawal of Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) candidate Kalegowda from the fray in support of the Indian National Congress nominee Sowmya Reddy, the battle for the seat is a straight contest between the two national parties.
Jayanagar Election Results 2018 Update | Cong candidate gains lead over BJP rival - The Congress is leading over the BJP by a margin of over 7,300 votes in the first two hours of counting of votes for the Jayanagar Assembly constituency. While Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy was leading with 27,195 votes till 10 am, BJP's B N Prahlad had secured 19,873 votes, poll officials said. Fifty-five per cent polling was recorded in the Jayanagar Assembly constituency on June 11. The assembly elections were held across the state on May 12, but poll in Jayanagar was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat. BJP's B N Prahlad, brother of Vijaykumar, and senior Congress leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy are locked in a direct contest for the seat. In all, nineteen candidates are in the fray. Ahead of the polls, Janata Dal(S) had on June 5 pulled out its candidate from the contest and extended the party's support to its ruling coalition partner, the Congress. This was the first election after coming to power, where both coalition partners had joined hands. Both Congress and JD(S) had fielded candidates against each other, despite being coalition partners, in the recent election to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat in the city. Congress candidate Munirathna had won the seat, relegating the JD(S) candidate to a distant third behind BJP.
Sowmya Reddy leading with 15,000 votes | Counting of votes for the Jayanagar assembly constituency in Karnataka is underway. Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy is leading BJP's BN Prahlad by 15,000 votes in Jayanagar assembly constituency after round 9 of counting. The Assembly seat has 312,252 registered voters.
Jayanagar Election Results Counting Update | Congress's Soumya Reddy is by 10,256 votes after Round 8 against Bharatiya Janata Party's BN Prahlad in Jayanagar assembly constituency. With the withdrawal of Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) candidate Kalegowda from the fray in support of the Indian National Congress nominee Sowmya Reddy, the battle for the seat is a straight contest between the two national parties.
Jayanagar Election Results 2018 Update | Polling was held on Monday after the May 12 Assembly election in the seat was countermanded following the death of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) contestant B.N. Vijaya Kumar on May 4.The BJP nominated Kumar's younger brother B.N. Prahlad as its candidate. With the withdrawal of Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) candidate Kalegowda from the fray in support of the Indian National Congress nominee Sowmya Reddy, the battle for the seat is a straight contest between the two national parties. The Assembly seat has 312,252 registered voters.
55 per cent polling recorded in Jayanagar assembly segment | An estimated 55 per cent polling was recorded in the Jayangar Assembly constituency, election officials said. The assembly elections were held on May 12, but poll in Jayanagar was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat. Of the over two lakh voters in the constituency, a total of 1,11,689 voters exercised their franchise, officials said. BJP's B N Prahlad, brother of Vijaykumar,and senior Congress leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy were locked in a direct contest for the seat. In all, nineteen candidates were in the fray. The Janata Dal(S) had on June 5 pulled out its candidate and extended the party's support to its ruling coalition partner, the Congress. Both the Congress and JD(S) had fielded candidates against each other, despite being coalition partners, in the recent election to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat in the city. Congress candidate Munirathna had won the seat, relegating the JD(S) candidate to a distant third behind
Jayanagar Assembly election: Counting of votes begin | Counting of votes have begun for Jayanagar Assembly constituency here, where election was held on June 11. The Assembly elections were held across Karnataka on May 12, but poll in Jayanagar was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat. An estimated 55 per cent polling was recorded in the constituency on June 11. BJP's B N Prahlad, brother of Vijayakumar, and senior Congress leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy were locked in a direct contest for the seat. In all, nineteen candidates were in the fray. Ahead of polls, Janata Dal (S) had on June 5 pulled out its candidate from the contest and extended the party's support to its ruling coalition partner, the Congress. Police have made elaborate security arrangement in and around the counting centre.
Vijaykumar’s brother BN Prahlad and senior Congress leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy were locked in a direct contest for the seat. In all, 19 candidates were in the fray. The Janata Dal (Secular) had on June 5 pulled out its candidate and extended the party’s support to its ruling coalition partner, the Congress.
Counting of votes for the Jayanagar assembly constituency in Karnataka, which saw an estimated 55% polling on June 11, will take place on Wednesday morning. The assembly elections were held on May 12, but poll in Jayanagar was countermanded following the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate BN Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat. Of the over two lakh voters in the constituency, a total of 1,11,689 voters had exercised their franchise.
Image: News18 Creatives/ Mir Suhail
Vijaykumar’s brother BN Prahlad and senior Congress leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy were locked in a direct contest for the seat. In all, 19 candidates were in the fray.
The Janata Dal (Secular) had on June 5 pulled out its candidate and extended the party’s support to its ruling coalition partner, the Congress.
Both the Congress and JD(S) had fielded candidates against each other, despite being coalition partners, in the recent election to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly seat in the city.
Congress candidate Munirathna had won the seat, relegating the JD(S) candidate to a distant third behind BJP.
-
12 Jun, 2018 | T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands NED vs IRE 144/1019.5 overs 140/820.0 oversNetherlands beat Ireland by 4 runs
-
12 Jun, 2018 | Pakistan in Scotland PAK vs SCO 204/420.0 overs 156/620.0 oversPakistan beat Scotland by 48 runs
-
10 Jun, 2018 | England in Scotland SCO vs ENG 371/550.0 overs 365/1048.5 oversScotland beat England by 6 runs
-
07 Jun, 2018 | Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India AFG vs BAN 145/620.0 overs 144/620.0 oversAfghanistan beat Bangladesh by 1 run
-
06 - 10 Jun, 2018 | Sri Lanka in West Indies WI vs SL 414/8154.0 overs 185/1055.4 oversWest Indies beat Sri Lanka by 226 runs