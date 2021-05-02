Jayankondam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

150. Jayankondam (जयकंदम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Jayankondam is part of 27. Chidambaram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.77%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.99%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,66,268 eligible electors, of which 1,31,669 were male, 1,34,596 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jayankondam in 2021 is 1022.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,50,673 eligible electors, of which 1,24,006 were male, 1,26,667 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,216 eligible electors, of which 1,08,482 were male, 1,07,734 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jayankondam in 2016 was 502. In 2011, there were 496.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Ramajeyalingam.J.K.N of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Guru @ Gurunathan.J of PMK by a margin of 22,934 votes which was 11.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 37.09% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Guru @ Gurunathan J of PMK won in this seat defeating Elavazhagan P of AIADMK by a margin of 15,138 votes which was 8.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. PMK had a vote share of 51.53% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes in 150. Jayankondam Assembly segment of Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chidambaram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and VCK won the Chidambaram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Jayankondam are: Kannan Ka So Ka (DMK), Neelamegam K (BSP), Siva J K (AMMK), Sornalatha @ Latha G (IJK), Natarajan A (ADK), Balu K (PMK), Mahalingam Neela (NTK), Kesavarajan V K (IND), Sathishkumar R (IND), Samuvel Martin A (IND), Sudarvizhi K (IND), Sedhuraman R (IND), Rajkumar S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.38%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.48%, while it was 83.28% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 150. Jayankondam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 289. In 2011 there were 253 polling stations.

EXTENT:

150. Jayankondam constituency comprises of the following areas of Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu: Udayarpalayam Taluk (Part) Olaiyur, Authukurichi, Sriraman, Rangiyam, Siluvaicheri, Alagapuram, Silambur (North), Silambur (South), Edayakurichi, Ayyur, Andimadam, Vilandai (North), Vilandai (South), Periakrishnapuram, Thirukalappur, Vangudi, Pappakudi (North), Pappakudi (South), Eravangudy, Anikuthichan (North), Anikuthichan (South), Koovathur (North), Koovathur (South), Kattathur (North), Kattathur (South), Kuvagam, Kodukkur, Marudur, Variyankaval, Devanur, Melur, Thandalai, Keelakudiyiruppu, Pirancheri, Vethiyarvettu, Kundaveli (West), Kundaveli (East), Kattagaram (North), Kattagaram (South), Muthuservamadam, Elayaperumalnallur, Pitchanur, Amanakkanthondi, Periyavalayam, Sooriyamanal, Elaiyur (West), Elaiyur (East), Edayar, Angarayanallur (East), Devamangalam, Ulkottai (North), Ulkottai (South), Guruvalapparkovil, Kulothunganallur, Thaluthalaimedu, Vembukudi, Udayanatham (West), Udayanatham (East), Kodalikaruppur, Cholamadevi, Anaikudam, Vanathirayanpattinam, Pilichikuzihi, T.Sholankurichi (South), Nayaganaipriyal, Kodangudi (North), Kodangudi (South), Edanganni, Thenkatchiperumalnatham, T.Palur, Karaikurichi, Irugaiyur and Valaikurichi villages. Varadarajanpettai (TP), Jayankondam (TP) and Udayarpalayam (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Ariyalur.

The total area covered by Jayankondam is 731 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jayankondam is: 11°13’48.7"N 79°22’41.9"E.

