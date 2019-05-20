English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jayant Sinha Likely to Win Hazaribagh, Says News18-IPSOS Survey
Out of last 16 Lok Sabha elections since 1957, BJP has managed to win seven, apart from the victory of the Janata Party in 1977 and 1980.
BJP candidate and sitting MP from Hazaribagh Jayant Sinha.
As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.
News18-IPSOS predicts that the BJP candidate Jayant Sinha may emerge as a winner from the seat of Hazaribagh seats in the state of Jharkhand. Congress’s Gopal Sahu is trailing in Hazaribagh, as per the Exit Poll.
Jayant, son of former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, has been the Minister of State for Civil Aviation and former Minister of State for Finance. Congress’s Gopal is the younger brother of Shiv Prasad Sahu, who is the former Parliamentarian from Ranchi. Sinha is the sitting MP from Hazaribagh.
In the past, Hazaribagh has alternatively toggled between the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India. Yet, out of last 16 Lok Sabha elections since 1957, BJP has managed to win seven, apart from the victory of the Janata Party in 1977 and 1980. Before Jayant, Yashwant has thrice been an MP from this constituency (1998, 1999 and 2009).
Earlier in 2014, the BJP won this seat with a margin of 16.5 per cent of votes when Jayant defeated Congress’s Saurabh Narain Singh. In the 2009 election, Yashwant defeated Singh with a margin of a mere 5.8 per cent votes.
Then sitting MP Yashwant was defeated by Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in 2004 by 15 per cent vote margin. In 2014, son Jayant defeated Mehta by a vote margin of 39 per cent.
The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.
The final results will be announced on May 23.
