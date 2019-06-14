Jayaprada's Petition Challenging Azam Khan's Election from Rampur Dismissed

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court Friday dismissed a writ petition of BJP leader Jayaprada challenging the election of Azam Khan from the Rampur parliamentary constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

A bench comprising Justice Rajan Roy and Justice N K Jauhari dismissed the writ petition of BJP leader Jayaprada on the grounds of lack of territorial jurisdiction. The bench said Rampur falls under the jurisdiction of the Allahabad High Court and hence, a petition in the Lucknow bench is not maintainable.

The court also said that the writ petition itself is not maintainable and only an election petition can be moved in such circumstances. The petition was filed by Jayaprada and argued by her lawyer Amar Singh. ​