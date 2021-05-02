Jaynagar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

136. Jaynagar (Joynagar) (जयनगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Jaynagar is part of 19. Joynagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 36.93%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,39,855 eligible electors, of which 1,21,845 were male, 1,18,006 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jaynagar in 2021 is 968.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,11,270 eligible electors, of which 1,09,392 were male, 1,01,876 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,871 eligible electors, of which 91,890 were male, 82,981 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jaynagar in 2016 was 50. In 2011, there were 32.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Biswanath Das of TMC won in this seat by defeating Sujit Patwari of INC by a margin of 15,051 votes which was 8.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 36.23% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Tarun Kanti Naskar of SUCI won in this seat defeating Shyamali Halder of CPIM by a margin of 26,590 votes which was 18.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SUCI had a vote share of 49.38% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 136. Jaynagar Assembly segment of Joynagar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Joynagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Joynagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Jaynagar are: Apurba Pramanik (Apu) (CPIM), Biswanath Das (TMC), Rabin Sardar (BJP), Sankar Deb Mondal (BSP), Amitav Naskar (RPOIA), Utpal Mandal (LJP), Tarun Kanti Naskar (SUCOIC), Monotosh Naskar (BJMP), Swapan Kumar Naskar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.02%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.48%, while it was 82.91% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 329 polling stations in 136. Jaynagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 243. In 2011 there were 219 polling stations.

Extent:

136. Jaynagar constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Jaynagar Mazilpur (M), 2. Bele Durganagar, Futigoda, Gardoani, Mayahauri, Mayda, Sahajadapur GPs of CDB Jaynagar - II and 3. Baharu Kshetra, Dakshin Barasat, Hari Narayanpur, Rajapur Korabeg, Sripur and Uttar Durgapur GPs of CDB Jaynagar - I. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Jaynagar is 122 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Jaynagar is: 22°09’42.1"N 88°28’54.5"E.

