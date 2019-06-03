English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JC Diwakar Reddy to Quit Politics After Poll Defeat, Hopes Jaganmohan Will Deliver Special Status to AP
JC Diwakar Reddy said he is quitting politics forever as he could not adjust with the present day political scenario.
File photo of TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy (Twitter)
Loading...
Hyderabad: Former Minister JC Diwakar Reddy of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), who unsuccessfully contested the recent polls, has decided to quit politics forever.
Addressing the media at Ananthapuram, he made it clear that he will not join the ruling party or any other party.
Diwakar Reddy also heaped praises on Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his landslide victory and soon after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to forward the request of granting special status to AP.
"Jagan will sure achieve special status to the state and I have no doubt about it," he told media at Ananthapuram. Stating that he only criticised Jaganmohan but did not hate him, Diwakar Reddy declared that he had no interest in politics anymore. He ruled out the possibility of joining the Jaganmohan's party.
Jaganmohan is known to Diwakar for a long time and his father late YSR was his friend. Both leaders have always maintained cordial relations despite small differences over some issues.
Thanking the police and district officials for their support and cooperation he said that he quitting from politics forever because he could not adjust with the present day political scenario.
Diwakar Reddy, who boasts of a 4-decade long political career, has taken a call to quit after he lost the recent polls on a TDP ticket from Ananathapuram. He surprised everyone by switching loyalties to the ruling TDP from the Congress before 2014 polls.
Addressing the media at Ananthapuram, he made it clear that he will not join the ruling party or any other party.
Diwakar Reddy also heaped praises on Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his landslide victory and soon after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to forward the request of granting special status to AP.
"Jagan will sure achieve special status to the state and I have no doubt about it," he told media at Ananthapuram. Stating that he only criticised Jaganmohan but did not hate him, Diwakar Reddy declared that he had no interest in politics anymore. He ruled out the possibility of joining the Jaganmohan's party.
Jaganmohan is known to Diwakar for a long time and his father late YSR was his friend. Both leaders have always maintained cordial relations despite small differences over some issues.
Thanking the police and district officials for their support and cooperation he said that he quitting from politics forever because he could not adjust with the present day political scenario.
Diwakar Reddy, who boasts of a 4-decade long political career, has taken a call to quit after he lost the recent polls on a TDP ticket from Ananathapuram. He surprised everyone by switching loyalties to the ruling TDP from the Congress before 2014 polls.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will Bigg Boss 13 Feature Vahbiz Dorabjee and Rashmi Desai?
- Heartbroken Note to Camera Thief to Return Photos of Deceased Pet Dog Goes Viral
- Indian Startup Working on Mainstream ML Among 11 Chosen for Google Demo Day Asia 2019
- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are On Exotic Vacation with Taimur, See Pics
- A Kerala Tourism Advertisement Found Its Way to New York City's Times Square
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results