JC Diwakar Reddy to Quit Politics After Poll Defeat, Hopes Jaganmohan Will Deliver Special Status to AP

: Former Minister JC Diwakar Reddy of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), who unsuccessfully contested the recent polls, has decided to quit politics forever.Addressing the media at Ananthapuram, he made it clear that he will not join the ruling party or any other party.Diwakar Reddy also heaped praises on Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his landslide victory and soon after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to forward the request of granting special status to AP."Jagan will sure achieve special status to the state and I have no doubt about it," he told media at Ananthapuram. Stating that he only criticised Jaganmohan but did not hate him, Diwakar Reddy declared that he had no interest in politics anymore. He ruled out the possibility of joining the Jaganmohan's party.Jaganmohan is known to Diwakar for a long time and his father late YSR was his friend. Both leaders have always maintained cordial relations despite small differences over some issues.Thanking the police and district officials for their support and cooperation he said that he quitting from politics forever because he could not adjust with the present day political scenario.Diwakar Reddy, who boasts of a 4-decade long political career, has taken a call to quit after he lost the recent polls on a TDP ticket from Ananathapuram. He surprised everyone by switching loyalties to the ruling TDP from the Congress before 2014 polls.​