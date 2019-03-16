JD-S Leader Danish Ali joins Mayawati’s BSP After Taking ‘Consent’ From Kumaraswamy

Danish Ali, the JDS General Secretary, has joined BSP in consent with me and our national president Sri HD Devegowda in a purely political arrangement between the two parties. It is a thoughtful political decision taken by #JDS and BSP to win more seats in the Loksabha elections. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) March 16, 2019

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader Danish Ali on Saturday joined the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party. Ali joined the party in the presence of the party’s national general secretary Satish Mishra at the BSP office in Lucknow.BSP sources told News 18 that Ali, who was considered as a top leader in former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda party, is likely to contest from Amroha in western Uttar Pradesh.Karnataka chief minister and senior JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy said Ali joined the Mayawati’s party after his and his father HD Deve Gowda’s consent.“Danish Ali, the JDS General Secretary, has joined BSP in consent with me and our national president Sri HD Devegowda in a purely political arrangement between the two parties. It is a thoughtful political decision taken by #JDS and BSP to win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections,” Kumaraswamy tweeted on Saturday evening.“My ideology matches with Mayawati’s ideology. We both strive to uplift the poor and weaker sections of the society. I now want to invest my energy for making the lives of the poor better,” Ali was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.The BSP, which scored a nil in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls is contesting the general elections this time in the state in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal. The BJP-led NDA alliance had won 73 out of 80 seats in the state in 2014.The seven phased Lok Sabha elections is scheduled from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.