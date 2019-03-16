English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JD-S Leader Danish Ali joins Mayawati’s BSP After Taking ‘Consent’ From Kumaraswamy
Danish Ali joined the BSP on Saturday in the presence of the party’s national general secretary Satish Mishra in Lucknow.
Danish Ali joined the BSP on Saturday in the presence of the party’s national general secretary Satish Mishra in Lucknow.
Loading...
Lucknow: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader Danish Ali on Saturday joined the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party. Ali joined the party in the presence of the party’s national general secretary Satish Mishra at the BSP office in Lucknow.
BSP sources told News 18 that Ali, who was considered as a top leader in former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda party, is likely to contest from Amroha in western Uttar Pradesh.
Karnataka chief minister and senior JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy said Ali joined the Mayawati’s party after his and his father HD Deve Gowda’s consent.
“Danish Ali, the JDS General Secretary, has joined BSP in consent with me and our national president Sri HD Devegowda in a purely political arrangement between the two parties. It is a thoughtful political decision taken by #JDS and BSP to win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections,” Kumaraswamy tweeted on Saturday evening.
“My ideology matches with Mayawati’s ideology. We both strive to uplift the poor and weaker sections of the society. I now want to invest my energy for making the lives of the poor better,” Ali was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The BSP, which scored a nil in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls is contesting the general elections this time in the state in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal. The BJP-led NDA alliance had won 73 out of 80 seats in the state in 2014.
The seven phased Lok Sabha elections is scheduled from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
BSP sources told News 18 that Ali, who was considered as a top leader in former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda party, is likely to contest from Amroha in western Uttar Pradesh.
Karnataka chief minister and senior JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy said Ali joined the Mayawati’s party after his and his father HD Deve Gowda’s consent.
“Danish Ali, the JDS General Secretary, has joined BSP in consent with me and our national president Sri HD Devegowda in a purely political arrangement between the two parties. It is a thoughtful political decision taken by #JDS and BSP to win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections,” Kumaraswamy tweeted on Saturday evening.
Danish Ali, the JDS General Secretary, has joined BSP in consent with me and our national president Sri HD Devegowda in a purely political arrangement between the two parties. It is a thoughtful political decision taken by #JDS and BSP to win more seats in the Loksabha elections.— H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) March 16, 2019
“My ideology matches with Mayawati’s ideology. We both strive to uplift the poor and weaker sections of the society. I now want to invest my energy for making the lives of the poor better,” Ali was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The BSP, which scored a nil in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls is contesting the general elections this time in the state in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal. The BJP-led NDA alliance had won 73 out of 80 seats in the state in 2014.
The seven phased Lok Sabha elections is scheduled from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Just 50 Feet Away': Bangladeshi Cricket Team Manager Describes New Zealand Shooting Escape
- New Zealand Shooting: Indian Cricket Community Stands with Bangladesh Team, Condemns Attack
- Rasika Dugal: Hamid is the Gentle Conversation That We Need to Have in Today’s Time
- Aamir Khan Says He'll Quit Acting When He Turns Full-Time Director
- Air India Ferried 5000 Soldiers to Srinagar Using Special Night Flights After Pulwama Attack
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results