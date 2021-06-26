JDU’s Upendra Kushwaha Hits Back At Tejashwi Over Remarks On Bihar Govt’s Tenure

Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha has hit back at Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav over his comments on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar. Tejashwi had claimed that the state government will fall from power in the next two to three months.

Kushwaha stepped up the attack on Tejashwi and said, “No power can bring down the JDU in the next five years.” He also added that many MLAs from RJD were in touch with them. However, he refused to elaborate, stating that politics is widely regarded as a game of possibilities and that people should be prepared for surprises.

Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) merged with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) a few months ago.

Yesterday, Tejashwi went to visit his constituency, the flood-hit Raghopur. Upon hearing the complaints and displeasure from some of the inhabitants, who lost their homes and property in the floods, he responded by saying, “Don’t panic, the government of Bihar is going to fall within two to three months.”

While his remarks have kicked up a storm in the already volatile political climate of Bihar, experts in the state see no reason for the ruling party to be alarmed. Most political experts in the state are of the opinion that Tejashwi’s statement came as a heat-of-the-moment reaction to the flood victims’ anger and displeasure towards the NDA government ruling Bihar.

However, the ripples that have been created with the controversial remark show no sign of dying, and will probably continue to rock Bihar’s politics for a good while.

The NDA has a clear majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly with 125 MLAs. The Mahagathbandhan, led by Tesjashwi’s RJD, has 110 seats.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here