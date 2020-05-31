JDS Corporator Booked for Greeting Crowd after Testing Positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru

An FIR was filed against a coronavirus-positive Janata Dal (Secular) corporator of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) after a video of him greeting a crowd was released.

The BBMP said he allegedly tried cooperate after it tried to contact him and his phone was switched off. When a team of the municipal body went to take him to a quarantine facility on Saturday, many of his supporters gathered without social distancing.

In the video, he is seen waving at a crowd from inside and ambulance and then steps out.

The corporator has been charged under Sections 143 (member of unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by the government), 270 (malignant act to spread disease), and 271 (disobedience of quarantine rules) of the Indian Penal Code.