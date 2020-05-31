POLITICS

1-MIN READ

JDS Corporator Booked for Greeting Crowd after Testing Positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

In the video, he is seen waving at a crowd from inside and ambulance and then steps out.

Revathi Rajeevan
  • CNN-News18 Bengaluru
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 5:54 PM IST
An FIR was filed against a coronavirus-positive Janata Dal (Secular) corporator of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) after a video of him greeting a crowd was released.

The BBMP said he allegedly tried cooperate after it tried to contact him and his phone was switched off. When a team of the municipal body went to take him to a quarantine facility on Saturday, many of his supporters gathered without social distancing.

In the video, he is seen waving at a crowd from inside and ambulance and then steps out.

The corporator has been charged under Sections 143 (member of unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by the government), 270 (malignant act to spread disease), and 271 (disobedience of quarantine rules) of the Indian Penal Code.


Next Story
Loading