JD(S) Expels Three Disqualified Rebel MLAs Who Abstained from Voting in the Floor Test
The three MLAs A H Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah and K C Narayanagowda had abstained from voting along with 14 Congress MLAs, which led to the defeat of the Congress-JD(S) government during the trust vote on July 23.
File photo of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda
Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) president and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda Wednesday expelled the three disqualified MLAs who were responsible for bringing down the party's coalition government in Karnataka for "anti-party" activities.
The three who have been expelled with immediate effect are A H Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah and K C Narayanagowda. The three, who were JD(S) MLAs, had resigned from the state legislature and had abstained from voting along with 14 Congress MLAs, which led to the defeat of the Congress-JD(S) government during the trust vote on July 23.
The action by the party comes days after these MLAs were disqualified from the state legislature by the then assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar under the anti-defection law.
The Congress on Tuesday had expelled 14 of its rebel MLAs who were disqualified.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zomato Now Delivering Food in 500 Cities; Users in Tier III and Tier IV Towns Are Loving The Idea
- New Sacred Games 2 Promo Throws More Light on Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Surveen Chawla's Characters
- How to Buy or Rent The Avengers: Endgame Movie For Rs 100 Right Now
- Ashes 2019 | In Numbers: How Cricket's Oldest Rivalry Has Unfolded
- Apple Q3 Results: Full Steam Ahead For Services as The iPhone Makes up Less Than Half of The Revenue