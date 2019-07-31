Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

JD(S) Expels Three Disqualified Rebel MLAs Who Abstained from Voting in the Floor Test

The three MLAs A H Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah and K C Narayanagowda had abstained from voting along with 14 Congress MLAs, which led to the defeat of the Congress-JD(S) government during the trust vote on July 23.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 6:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
JD(S) Expels Three Disqualified Rebel MLAs Who Abstained from Voting in the Floor Test
File photo of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda
Loading...

Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) president and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda Wednesday expelled the three disqualified MLAs who were responsible for bringing down the party's coalition government in Karnataka for "anti-party" activities.

The three who have been expelled with immediate effect are A H Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah and K C Narayanagowda. The three, who were JD(S) MLAs, had resigned from the state legislature and had abstained from voting along with 14 Congress MLAs, which led to the defeat of the Congress-JD(S) government during the trust vote on July 23.

The action by the party comes days after these MLAs were disqualified from the state legislature by the then assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar under the anti-defection law.

The Congress on Tuesday had expelled 14 of its rebel MLAs who were disqualified.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram