JD(S) Leader HD Kumaraswamy the Richest CM Candidate in Karnataka

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy is the richest chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, followed by Congress incumbent Siddaramaiah and BJP state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa.As the per the election affidavits submitted by ex-Prime Minister Deve Gowda’s son Kumaraswamy, his movable and immovable assets amount to Rs 43 crore, up from the Rs 16 crore he had declared in 2013.In the affidavit, Kumaraswamy’s wife declared assets worth Rs 124 crore, an over Rs 20 crore increase from 2013. The JD(S) state chief and his wife declared liabilities worth Rs 2.9 crore and Rs 8.1 crore, respectively.Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister, is contesting from two seats this election — Ramanagara which he had won in 2013 by a margin of 40,000 votes and Channapatna, the seat his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy contested from and lost to Yogeeshwara, the then Samajwadi Party candidate.CM Siddaramaiah, who also filed his nomination papers on Friday, has declared movable and immovable assets worth 11.20 crore, while his wife Parvathi declared assets worth Rs 7.60 crore. They have also declared assets worth Rs 1.55 crore under Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).They declared liabilities worth Rs 2.59 crore and Rs 2.26 crore, respectively.Yeddyurappa, who was the first among the trio to file his nomination, has declared assets worth Rs 4.09 crore, while in 2013 he had declared Rs 5.8 crore.