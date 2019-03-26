English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JDS Names Candidates for Bijapur and Uttara Kannada
File photo of HD Deve Gowda.
Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S) Tuesday finally announced the candidates for Bijapur and Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituencies.
Sunitha Devanand Chavan has been named for Bijapur and Anand Asnotikar for Uttara Kannada, Gowda said in a release.
Both constituencies will go to polls in the second phase on April 23.
Sunita is the wife of Devanand Chavan, party MLA from Nagthan and Anand Asnotikar is a former BJP Minister who had lost as JD(S) candidate from Karwar in 2018 assembly polls.
Both Sunita and Asnotikar, who will contest as joint candidates of the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance, are pitted against Union Ministers Ramesh Jigajinagi in Bijapur and
Ananth Kumar Hegde in Uttara Kannada respectively. The Congress and JD(S) as per the seat-sharing
agreement had decided to contest for 20 and 8 Lok Sabha seats respectively out of total 28 seats in the state.
Karnataka Minister for Rural Development Krishna Byre Gowda from the Congress is named as coalition candidate from Bangalore North.
Party candidates from other seats are Gowda's grandsons Prajwal Revanna and Nikhil Kumaraswamy from party bastions Hassan and Mandya constituencies respectively. While Gowda himself is contesting from Tumkur, former Chief Minister S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa is in the fray from Shimoga seat against another former ChiefMinister BS Yeddyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra of the BJP.
Pramod Madhwaraj, a former Congress Minister, is contesting from Udupi-Chikmagalur on JD(S) ticket according to the arrangement between the parties.
Karnataka Minister for Rural Development Krishna Byre Gowda from the Congress is named as coalition candidate from Bangalore North.
Party candidates from other seats are Gowda's grandsons Prajwal Revanna and Nikhil Kumaraswamy from party bastions Hassan and Mandya constituencies respectively. While Gowda himself is contesting from Tumkur, former Chief Minister S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa is in the fray from Shimoga seat against another former ChiefMinister BS Yeddyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra of the BJP.
Pramod Madhwaraj, a former Congress Minister, is contesting from Udupi-Chikmagalur on JD(S) ticket according to the arrangement between the parties.
