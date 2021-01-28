JD(S) Reverses Decision, Joins Hands With BJP to Support Anti-Cattle Slaughter Bill in Karnataka

Backtracking on its decision, a senior leader of the Janata Dal (Secular) stated that he would be supporting all bills by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka, giving a better understanding of the relations between the two parties.

“BJP and JD(S) together have a majority so there is no question of defeating the bills,” Basavaraj Horatti said, adding that he will support the anti-cattle slaughter bill “100%”.

This statement comes a day after the BJP and JD(S) indicated joining hands to oust the Congress out of power in the legislative council. Back in December 2020, former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda had announced that his party will “completely oppose” the Bill, saying it would “create unrest in society” and “turn people’s lives upside down”.

However, the party has now decided to join hands with the BJP in order to take control of the legislative council.

On Wednesday, the JD(S) and the BJP decided to support each other in the 75-member Legislative Council. As per reports, the BJP is set to support Horatti in becoming the chairperson.

The controversial Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly, but it was not tabled in the Legislative Council.

The law imposes a blanket prohibition of slaughter of cows in the state. The only slaughter allowed is of cattle suffering from contagious diseases or operated upon for experimental or research purposes and terminally-ill cattle. Also, buffalo above the age of 13 years can be slaughtered only with certification from a competent authority. Under this, the slaughter of cattle will lead to imprisonment of up to three to seven years and a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

Karnataka’s minister for animal husbandry, Prabhu B Chauhan, said that the government is aiming to get this bill passed in the state during this session. The government succeeded in passing the anti-cattle slaughter bill in the Lower House but it is yet to be taken up in the Upper House.

However, the JD(S) move has come under the serious scanner. Calling JD(S) a party of convenience, the Congress said that their decision to support the bill was' anti-farmer' and would severely affect the state farming community.

“We oppose this blanket ban on cattle slaughter as it will be a big blow to the farmers who took it as an alternate mode of income,” Rizwan Arshad, the legislator from Shivajinagar in Bengaluru, said.