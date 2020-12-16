JDS' U-turn On Support to Legislative Council Chairman Led to Brawl in Karnataka's 'House of Intellectuals'

Once the Karnataka legislative council was widely known as a forum of intellectuals, counting among its members several academics and scholars. But due to so-called 'suitcase politics', over the past decade, the upper house has turned into a hub of the uber-rich who can virtually buy seats. And observers say the situation has become such that some members of the house now behave like goons. One such example was seen on Tuesday when Congress and Janata Dal(Secular) and ​Bharatiya Janata Party legislators clashed.

Congress MLCs were seen heckling and pushing deputy chairman of the legislative council, SL Dharme Gowda, off his seat.

The apparent reason behind this skirmish was the JD(S). Party leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is known for taking U-turns on matters when convenient. That is what happened in the upper house. Earlier, the JD(S) had supported the Congress and made K Prathapachandra Shetty chairman of the house. In return, the Congress voted for JD(S)’s Dharme Gowda, making him deputy chairman.

But now, the JD(S) has taken a U-turn and is supporting the BJP in removing Shetty. Political pundits in the state say the JD(S)'s reversal is the reason for this chaos. The ruling BJP, backed by the JD(S), is likely to move a no-confidence motion against Shetty. Since the chairman was available, Shetty was supposed to chair the proceedings. But the BJP did not allow him to get inside the house. Even before marshals rang the bell and announced the chairman’s arrival, deputy chairman Dharme Gowda had occupied the seat. Then the ruckus started.

The BJP’s argument was that the chairman could not chair the proceedings as he was facing a no-confidence motion. But the Congress members said that Shetty had rejected the no-confidence notice moved by the BJP during the winter session. And no-confidence motion was not listed in the day’s agenda as well.

The BJP wanted to pass the anti-cow slaughter bill in the council, while the Congress wanted to stall it. JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda openly said that the JD(S) is completely against the bill. However, observers say the JD(S) backed the BJP in house, which indirectly proves that it will help pass the bill. Last week, the JD(S) protested against the BJP over the farm reform bills and later helped pass them in the lower house.

Currently the BJP has 31 members in the council, the Congress has 29 while the JD(S) has 14.

BJP leaders even gheraoed Prathapachandra Shetty when he reached the house. But marshals escorted him to the chair and he announced adjournment of the house sine die.

After the incident, BJP and JD(S) leaders called upon governor Vajubhai Vala and gave a petition against the Congress and the chairman. However, all the parties are now checking what can be done legally. The parties are likely to approach the courts, seeking intervention, and there will be a situation of constitutional crisis, a senior political reporter said.