JDS Will Corner K'tka BJP Govt on Flood Relief Management, Protest March to be Held on Oct 10

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday said JD(S) will corner the BJP government both inside and outside the assembly over flood relief and "delay" in securing funds from the centre.

The JD(S) patriarch claimed a larger opinion was getting shaped against the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, with even staunch BJP and RSS supporters expressing strong displeasure over its "conduct" and "inaction" on the part of party MPs from the state, over the delay in central relief.

Pointing out that he has come through struggle in his long political career, he said JD(S) would take out a padayatra on the flood relief issue here on October 10, in which party leaders, including himself and former MLAs, zilla and panchayat members, would take part.

"It will be a peaceful protest," he told reporters.

Gowda said party MLAs and Kumaraswamy would raise the issue in the assembly."We don't have any problem in passing of any bills (budget related), but issues should be discussed."

BJP governments at the Centre and the state have been facing flak from Congress and JDS over "delay" in grant of central funds, despite Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and the Inter-ministerial central team visiting the affected regions.

The Opposition has accused the Modi government of showing "apathy" towards Karnataka, despite the state sending 25 BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha. Gowda said expectations that the union cabinet meeting on Thursday would result in some announcement for the flood ravaged state had proved in vain.

He said the discontentment has reached such a level that some staunch RSS and BJP supporters themselves have charged their party MPs from the state of not doing their duty.

"Is there anything more for me to say?" he asked.

Gowda claimed that the general opinion of the people and even in the media was that the Central government was not cooperating with the state. Citing media reports that the Centre has sent back a report on flood and rain related damage, stating that it was not proper, Gowda said this has happened for the first time.

"If the report was not okay, at least the interim relief should have been announced...what is the trouble in that?" Karnataka has sent a flood damage estimate of Rs 35,160.81 crore to the centre and is awaiting the relief. As many as 103 taluks in 22 districts were affected due to floods in August, in which over 80 people were killed.

Around seven lakh people were shifted to safe areas and thousands of houses were damaged.

Gowda also made it clear that he would not meet the Prime Minister over release of central funds for flood relief as he has not recieved any reply to earlier letters,seeking Rs 5,000 crore as immediate relief.

"Parliament session is coming up in November... I will write another detailed letter, seeking funds...I too know the financial situation is not fine...but people in distress need help," he added.

Pointing out that moststates, from Bihar to Kerala, have been affected by floods, Gowda regretted that Modi has not carried out an aerial survey.

"PM is busy, I can understand. I don't want to speak on the Prime Minister's visit to foreign countries and his visits to poll bound states... but most parts of the country are affected," he said.

Gowda pointed out that the Modi government came to power with a huge mandate and with a lot of support from the youth.

"But what happened?Were jobs generated? HAL employees are protesting, BSNL situation is also bad... "I think they (BJP central leaders) think that whatever they do, people are with them. Opposition parties are also not strong," he said, adding people of this country were mature and would teach them a lesson "at the right time."

Pointing out that the three day assembly session has been convened from October 10 for budget related business, he asked why the government was not extending it to discuss various issues.​

