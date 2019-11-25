JD(S) Will Not Join Hands with BJP after Karnatak Bypolls, Says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday ruled out the possibility of his former ally JD(S) joining hands with BJP after the

bypolls, as he talked about the prospects of mid-term polls in the state and the Congress party winning it.

The Congress Legislature Party leader also said the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government will have to resign on "failing" to garner required number of seats in the December 5 bypolls for 15 assembly constituencies in the state.

"JD(S) is not going to support them (BJP), Yes (I'm sure)...I have not spoken to them (JD(S)), but I know. I was with JD(S) in the past right?" Siddaramaiah told reporters in Hubballi.

He was responding to a question about the possibility of JD(S) joining hands with BJP in case the government falls short of numbers.

JD(S) leaders, who have indicated that they don't want mid-term polls, have already stated that a call will be taken on the party's role, in case the ruling BJP loses majority, only after the results on December 9.

Siddaramaiah said it is quite natural, if BJP doesn't win required number of seats in the bypolls, they will have to resign.

Asked if the Congress will demand a floor test if BJP does not get the required numbers, he said, "They will have to resign, why floor test again?"

The ruling BJP needs to win at least six seats in the bypolls to remain in a majority in the 224-member assembly, which will still have two vacant seats-- Maski and RR Nagar.

On whether he will become Chief Minister if BJP government falls, Siddaramaiah said, "Have I said like that? I have not. I feel that mid-term polls may take place, if mid-term polls takes place hundred per cent we will win."

To a question if he will become the chief minister after mid-term polls, the senior Congress leader said the high command and the legislature party will decide on it.

Siddaramaiah has in the past on several occasions indicated his aspirations to become Chief Minister once again. Expressing confidence about Congress' performance in the bypolls, the CLP leader said, campaign was on and that he has travelled in five constituencies -- Hunsur, KR Pete, Yeshwanthpura, Mahalakshmi Layout and Hoskote -- so far, and will be travelling in the remaining constituencies before December 3.

Responding to a question about Yediyurappa's claims that BJP will win all 15 seats, Siddaramaiah said "Yediyurappa is bit disturbed, after getting to know he is facing defeat, he is speaking random things."

Among the 15 constituencies going to bypolls, 12 were held by the Congress and three by JD(S), whose coalition government collapsed due to rebellion by the disqualified MLAs, most of whom BJP has fielded as its candidates in the bypolls.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.