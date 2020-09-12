JD(U) Alleges Jail Manual Violation in Allowing Lalu Prasad to Write to Raghuvansh, Prison Dept Denies Charges

With Bihar's ruling JD(U)alleging violation of the jail manual by allowing RJD chief Lalu Prasad send a letter to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh asking him not to quit the party, the Jharkhand prison department on Friday said that the letter had "personal contents" and not political and no rules were bent in the matter. Bihar Information and Public Relations department minister and JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar had alleged violation of Bihar-Jharkhand jail manual in the case.

He pointed to provision of the manual that said "letters shall only refer to private matters and no reference shall be made to jail administration, or discipline, to other prisoners or to politics" in support of his charge. A handwritten letter of Prasad making an emotional appeal to his over three decades old RJD companion Singh was sent by the jail administration to AIIMS Delhi where the former union minister is admitted following post-COVID complications.