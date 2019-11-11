JD(U) Announces First List of Candidates for Jharkhand Polls
The party, which had drawn a blank in the 2014 polls, had announced in August that it would go it alone this time.
File photo of JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar.
Ranchi: The Janata Dal (United) on Monday released its first list of 11 candidates for the Assembly polls, set to be held in five phases beginning November 30.
JD(U) state general secretary Shravan Kumar, after announcing the names here, said the party would depend on greenhorns in the first phase.
Barring former state minister Sudha Choudhary, who has been given a ticket from Chhatarpur(SC) seat, all nominees were first-timers, Kumar said.
Other candidates who have been named in the list include Krupalata Devi (Bishunpur-ST), Budheswar Oraon (Manika-ST), Sushil Kumar Mangalam (Panki), Bramhadev Prasad (Bishrampur-ST) and Aditya Chandel (Hussainabad).
In the first phase, 13 of the total 81 Assembly seats will go to polls.
The party, which had drawn a blank in the 2014 polls, had announced in August that it would go it alone this time. The five-phase elections will conclude on December 20 and counting will be held three days later, on December 23.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Robert Downey Jr Pays Tribute to Stan Lee While Accepting Male Movie Star Trophy at People's Choice Awards
- Anshula Shares Arjun Kapoor's WhatsApp Chat with Janhvi and Boney Kapoor
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Entity Gaming and SouL Qualify For Global Finals
- Vodafone's New Rs 225 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calls, 4GB Data for 48 Days
- WhatsApp Rivals Signal or Telegram Can Also be Hacked And You Should be Worried