JD(U) Launches Monthly Mouthpiece 'Sandhaan', First Major Political Party in Bihar to Do So

The ruling JD(U) in Bihar on Monday became the first major party in the state to have its own mouthpiece a monthly published both in Hindi as well as English. The inaugural issue of 'JD(U) Sandhaan' was launched at the party's state headquarters here by its national president RCP Singh.

Singh said the party, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has remained committed to realising the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi, Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia, B R Ambedkar and Karpoori Thakur. He called for bringing out editions of the monthly in dialects like Angika, Bhojpuri, Magahi and Maithili and urged party workers to contribute with their writings.

State president Umesh Kushwaha, who was also present on the occasion, hailed the launch of the mouthpiece and said it would help in making the people aware of what the JD(U) stood for and in what respects it was unique. The launch is being seen as yet another attempt by Nitish Kumar, the de facto leader of the party, to rejuvenate the organisation, which was battered by the drubbing in the assembly elections held recently.

In recent times, Kumar has effected a major revamp in the party structure in an attempt to consolidate his core support base of 'Lav Kush' (a colloquial term for Kurmis, Koeris and Kushwahas).