JDU Leader's London-based Daughter Launches Party With Full-page Newspaper Ads to Give Bihar 'Wings'

New Delhi: Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the daughter of Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Binod Choudhary, on Sunday declared herself as a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

The London-based Choudhary announced the formation of a political party ‘Plurals’ through full-page advertisements published in almost all newspapers in the state. The ad described the party where ‘everyone governs.’

“Bihar needs pace, Bihar needs wings, Bihar needs change. Because Bihar deserves better and better is possible. Join Plurals to make Bihar run and fly in 2020. #PluralsHasArrived #ProgressiveBihar2020," the party's tweet read on Sunday.

Chaudhary, who hails from Darbhanga, appealed to the people of the state to join her in taking power back from the ruling BJP-JD(U)-LJP coalition headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Reacting to the announcement on Monday, Vinod Choudhary said his daughter's decision was made as an 'adult' and has nothing to do with his party. JDU will "not support her candidacy if she is challenging the top leader of the party," he said.

In an open letter, she said if she becomes the chief minister, Bihar will become the most developed state in the country by 2025 and its progress will be at par with any European country by the year 2030.

Choudhary has completed multiple masters’ degrees in several fields from the United Kingdom, including Development Studies from the University of Sussex, Public Administration from the London School of Economics and Political Science.