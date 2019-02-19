LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

JD(U) National Executive Meeting in Patna on March 4

The national executive meet has been scheduled a day after leaders of the NDA in Bihar would put up a united show of strength in a rally at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

PTI

Updated:February 19, 2019, 11:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
JD(U) National Executive Meeting in Patna on March 4
File photo of JD(U) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (PTI)
Loading...
Patna: Top leaders of the ruling JD(U) in Bihar will hold deliberations on the coming Lok Sabha polls and the party's prospects beyond the state's frontiers at its national executive meeting here on March 4, a party functionary said Tuesday.

In the meeting, discussions would be held "on important issues and preparations for the upcoming general elections", JD(U) national general secretary and chief spokesman K C Tyagi said in a statement.

"The party is serious to expand itself in other states too, so decision to contest elections outside Bihar can also be taken during the meeting," Tyagi added.

The national executive meet has been scheduled a day after leaders of the NDA in Bihar would put up a united show of strength in a rally at the Gandhi Maidan here.

The NDA in Bihar comprises the JD(U), BJP and the LJP.

An invitation for the rally has also been extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A seat-sharing formula has already been finalised among the three NDA allies, with both the BJP and the JD(U) agreeing to contest 17 Lok Sabha constituencies each, leaving the remaining six in the state which has a total number of 40 parliamentary segments for Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram