JD(U) National Executive Meeting in Patna on March 4

Top leaders of the ruling JD(U) in Bihar will hold deliberations on the coming Lok Sabha polls and the party's prospects beyond the state's frontiers at its national executive meeting here on March 4, a party functionary said Tuesday.In the meeting, discussions would be held "on important issues and preparations for the upcoming general elections", JD(U) national general secretary and chief spokesman K C Tyagi said in a statement."The party is serious to expand itself in other states too, so decision to contest elections outside Bihar can also be taken during the meeting," Tyagi added.The national executive meet has been scheduled a day after leaders of the NDA in Bihar would put up a united show of strength in a rally at the Gandhi Maidan here.The NDA in Bihar comprises the JD(U), BJP and the LJP.An invitation for the rally has also been extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.A seat-sharing formula has already been finalised among the three NDA allies, with both the BJP and the JD(U) agreeing to contest 17 Lok Sabha constituencies each, leaving the remaining six in the state which has a total number of 40 parliamentary segments for Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP.