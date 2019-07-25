Take the pledge to vote

JD(U) Says Triple Talaq Bill Will End Muslim Customs; Stages Walk Out

Saying that society does not run with strict laws, Rajiv Ranjan Singh told Lok Sabha that the government should do all that is necessary to create awareness among the minority people.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
File image of Parliament.
New Delhi: Strongly objecting the contentious bill to make the practice of instant triple talaq illegal, NDA ally JD(U) on Thursday said it will create a lack of trust in the society and walked out of the House.

Stating his party does not support the Bill, Rajiv Ranjan Singh told the Lok Sabha that it will "create a lack of trust in the mind of the society."

He was of the view that government should do all that is necessary to create "awareness among the people of this community (minority)." This society does run with strict laws, he said, adding that everyone is run by customs.

"That society also has its own customs," Singh said adding the government has taken this "historic" step to put an end to their customs.

Citing the example of government's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Singh said the need of the hour is that in haste no law should be made and rather awareness should be created.

Several laws made earlier were being misused, Singh said adding "if the law is made like this it would be misused."

Since 1996, he said, JD (U) is with NDA. Today also it is with NDA barring a few years in between, Singh said, adding in the beginning itself JD (U) had made it clear that on some contentious issues it will not support the government.

"We boycott the Bill," he said and walked out of the proceedings of the House.

