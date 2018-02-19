JD(U) Takes U-turn, Fields Candidate For Jehanabad Bypolls

The ruling Janata Dal (United) on Sunday said it would contest the Jehanabad Assembly constituency and named its candidate for the seat."Earlier, we had taken a decision not to contest bypolls--being conducted to fill two Assembly and one Lok Sabha seat--but the party reconsidered its decision on the requests of Sushil Kumar Modi (Deputy CM) and Bihar BJP chief...," state JD(U) chief Bashishtha Narayan Singh said.Singh said that Abhiram Sharma will be the party's candidate for the Jehanabad seat.Asked why the party reversed its decision, Singh said, "We reviewed our decision keeping in mind the fact that we are both in alliance and in the government. At times, we have to take a practical approach while taking decisions. We cannot be rigid on our stand, especially in alliance," he said here.Sushil Kumar Modi had on Saturday urged the JD(U) to reconsider its decision to not contest the upcoming by-polls in the state.Voting would be held on March 11 for Araria Lok Sabha seat, and Jahanabad and Bhabhua Assembly segments, which have fallen vacant upon the death of the incumbents. BJP is yet to announce its candidate for Araria Lok Sabha and Bhabhua constituencies.RLSP-headed by Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha had contested the Jehanabad seat in the 2015 Assembly polls and finished runners-up.In reply to a query on the Jehanabad seat, Kushwaha said that "there is no tension or uncomfortable situation (in the alliance for seat)".