JD(U) to Test Poll Water in Upcoming Mizoram Election

Janata Dal (United) of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would test poll water for the first time in Northeastern state of Mizoram where election has to take place by later part of this year.The party would contest the coming election to the 40-member Mizoram legislature to be held by the later part of this year, Secretary General and spokesperson of the JD(U) K C Tyagi said Thursday in a press statement.Later, talking to PTI over phone, Tyagi said decision regarding number of seats the party would contest in Mizoram and whether it would go alone or forge alliance with parties would be decided later.Tyagi said that a delegation of the JD (U) led by him is scheduled to visit Aizawl in the coming days.The JD(U) early this year had fielded candidates on 13 seats in Nagaland and won one seat.The lone JD(U) MLA along with an Independent had played a crucial role in formation of NDPP-BJP coalition ministry led by Neiphiu Rio in Nagaland which had together bagged 29 seats, one short of the half way mark."Janata Dal always stood for the rights of the Mizo people and their miseries," the statement said highlighting party's connection with the Northeastern state.The present government under the leadership of Congress party in Mizoram is facing strong current of anti-incumbency in the state, the statement said.JD (U), under the leadership of Nitish Kumar is committed to ensure socio-economic development for all, it said, adding that the party would also ensure that the 'Act East Policy' is revamped and accelerated to benefit the Mizo people in particular and north eastern region in general.