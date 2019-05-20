JDU's Dinesh Chandra Yadav to Win Madhepura, Suggests News18-IPSOS Survey

As the country awaits the result of the world’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.News18-IPSOS suggests that JDU candidate Dinesh Chandra Yadav may emerge as the winner from Madhepura in the state of Bihar.As per exit polls, RJD's Sharad Yadav and Anil Bharti of Rashtravadi Janata Party may be trailing.Earlier in 2014, the RJD won this seat with a margin of just 5.5 per cent of the votes. The then senior leader of JDU, Sharad Yadav lost to the RJD candidate Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav in a close fight. Ranjan by getting 3,68,937 votes with a share of 35.7 per cent defeated Sharad Yadav who got 3,12,728 votes and a vote share of 30.2 per cent.Sharad Yadav allegedly left JDU over a dispute with party president Nitish Kumar after the assembly elections.Previously, Madhepura has been a battle field between Sharad Yadav and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav in several elections. Sharad Yadav has been elected as the MP from Madhepura four times since 1991. He defeated Lalu Prasad Yadav once in 1999. While Lalu Prasad defeated Sharad Yadav twice in 2004 and 1998 elections.In 2009, Sharad Yadav defeated RJD candidate Prof. Ravindra Charan. Sharad Yadav got 49.0 per cent of the votes while Ravindra Charan got 25.5 per cent of the votes.In two elections —2004 and 1998 — Lalu Prasad Yadav defeated Sharad Yadav. Sharad Yadav on JDU ticket got 39.4 per cent of the votes but lost to Lalu Yadav who got 49.5 per cent of the votes. In 1998 when Sharad Yadav contested elections on a Janata Dal ticket, Lalu Yadav defeated him with a lower margin of 8.1 per cent votes.But in 1999, on a JDU ticket, Sharad Yadav defeated Lalu Prasad with a vote margin of 4.5 per cent.The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to poll in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.The final results will be announced on May 23