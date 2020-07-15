Jealousy, Insecurity Drove Maharashtra BJP to Plant Rumours about Alliance Govt Falling: Aaditya Thackeray

Launching a frontal attack on ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and on the Maharashtra BJP, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has said it was jealousy and insecurity that made the opposition party plant rumours that the state government will fall by October.

“There is no iota of truth in these speculations. They are mere rumours. There is excellent coordination between all the three parties in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MAV),” he told CNN-News18 in an exclusive interview.

When asked about the personal criticism by Fadnavis for being inexperienced, Thackeray hit back at the former alliance partner.

“Maybe I am inexperienced according to him, but if it says that I have got to be mature, I have got to stand with everyone who is helping people on ground, I am happy to be inexperienced. If my inexperience means that I am working for my people without seeing their race, religion, caste, gender, creed or political colours, I would be happy to be inexperienced,” he said.

When asked how he sees such criticism, Thackeray said, “Normally, we don’t see it at all. It doesn’t mean anything. They love criticising whatever we do. But if you speak against the government, you are an anti-national for them. It is best to ignore such politics. This isn’t in line with humanity. Unfortunately, they are not able to realise what the world is going through.”

The BJP has also questioned the state’s testing strategy, raising doubts about success models like Dharavi. “They are the most unscientific party who do not want to look at science or at data. How can we try to explain anything to them?” he asked.

Thackeray also slammed Fadnavis for indulging in ‘disaster tourism’.

“Constructive criticism is welcome. But disaster tourism like this - just going and criticising administrative response or medical facilities, I don't think that holds true. Contribute to efforts. Allegations, controversies, fights you have enough time later. This is not the time for that. This is the time to fight the pandemic together,” he said.