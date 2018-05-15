GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jewargi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Ajay Dharam Singh Wins

Live election result of 35 Jewargi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Jewargi MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:05 PM IST
Jevargi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Gulbarga district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Gulbarga Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,31,847 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,16,404 are male, 1,15,411 female and 32 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.15 and the approximate literacy rate is 58%
Live Status INC Ajay Dharam Singh Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC6850842.36%Ajay Dharam Singh
BJP5245232.43%Doddappagowda S. Patil Naribol
JD(S)3569122.07%Kedarlingayya Hiremath
NOTA13100.81%Nota
AIMEP8560.53%Prabhu Kalappa
IND8130.50%Vakil Patel S/O Khaja Patel
IND7320.45%Siddappa Hugar
SHS4780.30%Praveenkumar S/O Basayya Kuntojimath
IND3180.20%Ramu S/O Chatru Chavhan
IND2380.15%Bhimayya Somayya
IND2290.14%Nagesh S/O Veeranna
IND1210.07%Darman

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 36,700 votes (25.39%) securing 46.37% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.29%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 70 votes (0.06%) registering 40.28% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 67.57%.

Check the table below for Jevargi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

