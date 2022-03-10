Jhabrera Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Jhabrera seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Jitendra Kumar (ASPKR), Sunil Kumar (IND), Aditya Brajwal (BSP), Rajoo Singh (AAP), Rajpal Singh (BJP), Virendra Kumar (INC), Sulochana (IND), Pratibha (IND), Mampal (IND), Shalabh Kumar (RLD), Komal (SP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 78.12%, which is 1.8% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Desraj Karanwal of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jhabrera results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.29 Jhabrera (झबरेरा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. Jhabrera is part of Hardwar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.34% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,21,491 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 64,635 were male and 56,849 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jhabrera in 2022 is: 880 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,10,668 eligible electors, of which 60,007 were male,50,659 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 95,231 eligible electors, of which 51,983 were male, 43,248 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jhabrera in 2017 was 224. In 2012, there were 250 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Desraj Karanwal of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajpal Singh of INC by a margin of 2,253 which was 2.67% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 38.08% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Hari Dass of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajpal of INC by a margin of 3,809 votes which was 5.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 32.87% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 29 Jhabrera Assembly segment of the 5. Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Jhabrera are: Jitendra Kumar (ASPKR), Sunil Kumar (IND), Aditya Brajwal (BSP), Rajoo Singh (AAP), Rajpal Singh (BJP), Virendra Kumar (INC), Sulochana (IND), Pratibha (IND), Mampal (IND), Shalabh Kumar (RLD), Komal (SP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.12%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.32%, while it was 72.82% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jhabrera went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.29 Jhabrera Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 151. In 2012, there were 149 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.29 Jhabrera comprises of the following areas of Haridwar district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 01-Delna, 02-Harjolijhoja, 03-Thanshipur, 04-Mahmudpur, 05-Paniyala Chandapur, 06-Iqbalpur Kamelpur, 07-Madhopur Hajratpur, 08-Nanhera Anantpur, 10-Saliyar Salhapur of Iqbalpur KC, Panchayats 15-Lakhnota, 16-Jhabrerikalan, 17-Sherpur Khelmau, 18-Kotwal Aalmpur, 19-Jhabrera, 20-Lathardevahun, 21-Thithki Kawadpur, 22-Kurdi, 23-Udalheri of Manglore KC and Jhabrera NAC of 1-Roorkee Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Jhabrera constituency, which are: Bhagwanpur, Pirankaliyar, Roorkee, Manglaur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Jhabrera is approximately 157 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jhabrera is: 29°48’43.6"N 77°48’44.3"E.

