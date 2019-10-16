Jhabua Bypolls: BJP's Gopal Bhargava Gets EC Warning Over Pak-laced Remarks at Election Rally
Bhargava had asked the electorates of Jhabua to vote for BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuria, saying he represents India, while his rival Congress nominee represents Pakistan.
File photo of Gopal Bhargava. (Image : ANI)
Bhopal: Senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava has received a warning from the Election Commission (EC) for his controversial remarks made at a poll rally which had references to Pakistan.
The EC has asked Bhargava, the Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, to refrain from making such statements in the future, an official said on Wednesday.
On September 30, Bhargava, addressing a campaign rally in Jhabua, where assembly bypoll will be held on October 21, had said the by-election was a fight between Pakistan and India and not just a contest between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP.
Bhargava had also asked the electorates of Jhabua to vote for BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuria, saying he represents India, while his rival Congress nominee represents Pakistan.
The next day he was booked by the police for violating the model code of conduct on direction of election authorities. The Congress had lodged a complaint against Bhargava with the EC.
"The EC had sought a report regarding Bhargava's statements. After going through it, the EC has warned him, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao told PTI.
The poll panel has told Bhargava, a former minister, that he will face action if he makes such statements in the future, Rao said.
"The legal action against him under the IPC (Indian Penal Code) had already been taken. The EC takes action at its own level and under this it has issued a warning, asking him not to make such statements and speeches, he added.
The by-election was necessitated after sitting BJP MLA G S Damor resigned post winning the Lok Sabha election from the Ratlam-Jhabua seat in May.
