Jhajjar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (झज्जर): Geeta Bhukkal of Congress Leads

Jhajjar (झज्जर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Jhajjar district of Haryana and is part of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.1% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.65%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,73,787 eligible electors, of which 93,236 were male, 80,548 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 3,732 service voters had also registered to vote.

Jhajjar Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 5732 100.00% Geeta Bhukkal LEADING IND -- 0.00% Sandeeep BJP -- 0.00% Rakesh Kumar NOTA -- 0.00% Nota IND -- 0.00% Manphool INLD -- 0.00% Jogender Singh BSP -- 0.00% Ramdhan IND -- 0.00% Sunil Kumar LKSK(P) -- 0.00% Ajay Tanwar JJP -- 0.00% Naseeb Kumar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,58,202 eligible electors, of which 84,401 were male, 73,801 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 3,732 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,36,357.

Jhajjar has an elector sex ratio of 863.92.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Geeta Bhukkal of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 26584 votes which was 24.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.24% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Geeta of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 27783 votes which was 34.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 60.22% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 66. Jhajjar Assembly segment of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency. Rohtak Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64.88%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.75%, while it was 59.44 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.87%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 190 polling stations in 66. Jhajjar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 167.

Extent: 66. Jhajjar constituency comprises of the following areas of Jhajjar district of Haryana: KCs Jhajjar-I (except mehrana PC), Salhawas, matanhail and Jhajjar (municpal Committee) of Jhajjar Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jhajjar is: 28.5553 76.4817.

