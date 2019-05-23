English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jhalawar Baran Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Jhalawar-Baran): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jhalawar-Baran (झालावाड़-बारां) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
25. Jhalawar-Baran is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.65% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 17.43%. The estimated literacy level of Jhalawar-Baran is 63.89%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dushyant Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,81,546 votes which was 24.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 58.98% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 6 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Dushyant Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 52,841 votes which was 6.06% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 49.18% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.65% and in 2009, the constituency registered 60.29% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jhalawar-Baran was: Dushyant Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,68,979 men, 8,00,865 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jhalawar-Baran is: 24.6972 76.9306
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: झालावाड़-बारां, राजस्थान (Hindi); ঝলাওয়ার-বারান, রাজস্থান (Bengali); झालावाड़-बारां, राजस्थान (Marathi); જહલવર બારન, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); ஜாலாவார்-பாரன், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); ఝాలావాడ్ బారా, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಝಲ್ವಾರ್-ಬರನ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ഝലാവർ ബാരൻ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
Jhalawar-Baran Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Mohammad Nasir
IND
--
--
Harish Kumar Dhakar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Prince Meena
IND
--
--
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui
INC
--
--
Pramod Sharma
BSP
--
--
Badree Lal
BJP
--
--
Dushyant Singh
