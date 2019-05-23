English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jhansi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jhansi (झांसी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jhansi (झांसी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
46. Jhansi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.72%. The estimated literacy level of Jhansi is 70.2%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 2015365 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Uma Bharati of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 1,90,467 votes which was 14.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.67% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Pradeep Kumar Jain (Aditya) of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 47,670 votes which was 5.53% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 29.32% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.37% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.17% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jhansi was: Uma Bharati (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,34,112 men, 8,97,888 women and 52 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jhansi Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jhansi is: 25.4502 78.58
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: झांसी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); ঝাঁসি, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); झाशी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ઝાંસી, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஜான்சி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఝాన్సీ, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಝಾನ್ಸಿ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഝാൻസി, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Pradeep Kumar Jain (Aditya) of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 47,670 votes which was 5.53% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 29.32% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.
Jhansi Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SJP
--
--
Dilshad Ahmed
PSP(L)
--
--
Jagat Vikram Singh
BKD
--
--
Shruti Agrawal
IND
--
--
Kalpana Khard
IND
--
--
Raja Khateek
KRSP
--
--
Gaurishankar
SP
--
--
Shyam Sundar Singh
IND
--
--
Ramgopal
IND
--
--
Sunil Prajapati
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Shivsharan
BJP
--
--
Anurag Sharma
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.37% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.17% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jhansi was: Uma Bharati (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,34,112 men, 8,97,888 women and 52 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jhansi Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jhansi is: 25.4502 78.58
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: झांसी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); ঝাঁসি, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); झाशी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ઝાંસી, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஜான்சி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఝాన్సీ, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಝಾನ್ಸಿ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഝാൻസി, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results