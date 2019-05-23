Jhansi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Jhansi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SJP -- -- Dilshad Ahmed PSP(L) -- -- Jagat Vikram Singh BKD -- -- Shruti Agrawal IND -- -- Kalpana Khard IND -- -- Raja Khateek KRSP -- -- Gaurishankar SP -- -- Shyam Sundar Singh IND -- -- Ramgopal IND -- -- Sunil Prajapati NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Shivsharan BJP -- -- Anurag Sharma

46. Jhansi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.72%. The estimated literacy level of Jhansi is 70.2%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 2015365 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Uma Bharati of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 1,90,467 votes which was 14.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.67% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Pradeep Kumar Jain (Aditya) of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 47,670 votes which was 5.53% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 29.32% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.37% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.17% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jhansi was: Uma Bharati (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,34,112 men, 8,97,888 women and 52 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Jhansi is: 25.4502 78.58Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: झांसी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); ঝাঁসি, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); झाशी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ઝાંસી, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஜான்சி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఝాన్సీ, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಝಾನ್ಸಿ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഝാൻസി, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)