Jhansi Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Jhansi Nagar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Anoop Singh (IND), Sharad Pratap Singh (BKKD), Sadik Ali (AIMIM), Sita Ram Kushwaha (SP), Ravi Sharma (BJP), Kailash Sahu (BSP), Rahul Richhariya (INC), Dhirendra Kumar Mahor (RASP), B.L. Bhaskar (AAP), Sanjeev Kumar Singh (RTORP).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.6%, which is -1.27% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ravi Sharma of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Jhansi Nagar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.223 Jhansi Nagar (झांसी नगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bundelkhand region and Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh. Jhansi Nagar is part of Jhansi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.77% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.05%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 339491 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,82,936 were male and 1,56,536 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jhansi Nagar in 2019 was: 856 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,29,226 eligible electors, of which 2,14,723 were male,1,83,265 female and 20 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,74,928 eligible electors, of which 2,05,127 were male, 1,69,801 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jhansi Nagar in 2017 was 164. In 2012, there were 17 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ravi Sharma of BJP won in this seat defeating Sita Ram Kushwaha of BSP by a margin of 55,778 which was 23.03% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.68% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ravi Sharma of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sita Ram Kushwaha of BSP by a margin of 8,080 votes which was 3.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.36% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 223 Jhansi Nagar Assembly segment of the 46. Jhansi Lok Sabha constituency. Anurag Sharma of BJP won the Jhansi Parliament seat defeating Shyam Sundar Singh of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jhansi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 19 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Jhansi Nagar are: Anoop Singh (IND), Sharad Pratap Singh (BKKD), Sadik Ali (AIMIM), Sita Ram Kushwaha (SP), Ravi Sharma (BJP), Kailash Sahu (BSP), Rahul Richhariya (INC), Dhirendra Kumar Mahor (RASP), B.L. Bhaskar (AAP), Sanjeev Kumar Singh (RTORP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.6%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.87%, while it was 57.03% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Jhansi Nagar went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.223 Jhansi Nagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 393. In 2012, there were 370 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.223 Jhansi Nagar comprises of the following areas of Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh: Jhansi (Municipal Board and OG) of 5 Jhansi Tehsil.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Jhansi Nagar constituency, which are: Babina, Mauranipur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Datia, Niwari and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh..

The total area covered by Jhansi Nagar is approximately 146 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jhansi Nagar is: 25°27’32.4"N 78°35’04.9"E.

