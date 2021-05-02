Jhargram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

222. Jhargram (झारग्राम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Jhargram district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Jhargram is part of 33. Jhargram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.3%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,35,610 eligible electors, of which 1,17,203 were male, 1,18,396 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jhargram in 2021 is 1010.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,14,133 eligible electors, of which 1,07,667 were male, 1,06,465 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,84,398 eligible electors, of which 94,246 were male, 90,152 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jhargram in 2016 was 372. In 2011, there were 222.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sukumar Hansda of TMC won in this seat by defeating Chunibala Hansda of JKPN by a margin of 55,228 votes which was 30.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 54.97% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sukumar Hansda of TMC won in this seat defeating Amar Basu of CPIM by a margin of 15,273 votes which was 9.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 44.67% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 222. Jhargram Assembly segment of Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Jhargram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jhargram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Jhargram are: Birbaha Hansda (TMC), Madhuja Sen Roy (CPIM), Ramkrishna Sarkar (BSP), Sukhamay Satpathy (BJP), Archana Sain (SUCOIC), Laxman Hansda (AMB), Ashutosh Rana (IND), Madhusudan Singha (IND), Sibaji Mahata (IND), Hamlet Baskey (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.43%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.38%, while it was 84.38% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 328 polling stations in 222. Jhargram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 254. In 2011 there were 234 polling stations.

EXTENT:

222. Jhargram constituency comprises of the following areas of Jhargram district of West Bengal: 1. Jhargram (M), 2. Bandhgora, Manikpara, Radhanagar and Sapdhara GPs of CDB Jhargram, 3. CDB Binpur-I. It shares an inter-state border with Jhargram.

The total area covered by Jhargram is 553 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Jhargram is: 22°28’48.7"N 87°00’34.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Jhargram results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam